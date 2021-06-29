Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG’s global focus may give it the edge on Mr Price Different approach sets main contenders apart in the battle for supremacy in cut-throat fashion retailing BL PREMIUM

Anthony Thunstrom, TFG’s CEO, is a chartered accountant and has an eye for detail. So does his opposite number at Mr Price, Mark Blair, also a CA (SA). Both groups made significant acquisitions in the past year, but that is about where the similarity ends.

As this decade progresses, TFG and Mr Price are likely to be the two main contenders in a bruising battle for supremacy in the cut-throat world of fashion retailing. But they are going about it in very different ways. Mr Price remains a mainly SA play while TFG is a truly international player. And while both groups have fully embraced retailing technology, TFG has taken it to new heights. ..