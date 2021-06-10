TFG to open up to 100 more Jet stores across SA

TFG, owner of brands such Foschini, Markham and Totalsports, plans to open up to 100 more Jet stores and at least five stand-alone Jet Home stores, as it benefits from its purchase of the discount retailer and SA consumers buy down.

The company will also add homeware to existing Jet stores and once it has piloted Jet homeware stores, it will look at 100 home stores over five years, putting it in direct competition with leading homeware discounter Mr Price, and Pep, which sells homeware in some stores.

TFG’s acquisition of Jet in September 2020 has provided growth for the company. Its 2020 total sales were down 6.7% — but without Jet’s contribution, that was down 13%.

About 25% of store leases come up for renewal each year. Its rental costs — including those of overseas stores — were down almost 20%.

TFG did not declare a full-year dividend as its headline earnings, a main profit measure, dropped almost 80% to 197.9c due to Covid-19 costs and a huge drop in revenue in the UK, where it owns formalwear brands.

It paid a dividend of 333c in the previous financial year. The company is planning to pay dividends again in 2022.

TFG’s performance in Australia, where it owns a variety of sports and formal brands, was resilient, in stark contrast to most SA companies that have struggled in that market.

Australian sales only dropped 7% despite lockdowns in the state of Victoria and reduced sales in its formal brands.

The biggest difficulty TFG faced in 2020 was in the UK, where it recorded R2.7bn impairments after lockdowns reduced the demand for work and formal wear sold by UK brands Phase Eight and Hobbs. It had 50% fewer trading hours and revenue fell by half. It has shut down 230 stores and restructured the business.

But it is optimistic about the UK, with CEO Anthony Thunström saying the business has been “rightsized” and would benefit as lockdowns ended and people went back to work and parties.

Earnings per share for group were down 166.3% to a loss of 614c per share due to the UK impairments.

Credit sales dropped significantly in SA, with cash sales spiking, probably due to increased stimulus measures.

TFG Africa cash turnover grew almost 20% as the group purposely restricted granting credit. Cash accounted for nearly 80% of total group turnover for the year.

Thunström said TFG’s high level of cash sales “finally demonstrates our transition from being historically viewed as a graded retailer to being very much a cash retailer with the created lever that we can dial up or down”.

Pepkor-owned Pep, Ackermans and Refinery, as well as Mr Price, have seen a drop in credit sales as retailers are more cautious about a weak consumer.

In SA, TFG’s cellphone business sales was up a third as more people worked from home, and cosmetics were down almost 20%.

