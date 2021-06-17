Money & Investing Are malls back in fashion? Shopping centres are on the rebound and are gaining strong support from a new breed of retailers BL PREMIUM

A year ago, fears were rife that Covid would sound the death knell for the mall.

But despite lockdown trading restrictions, it turns out retail tenants haven’t failed in droves, mall values haven’t plummeted, banks haven’t pulled the debt-funding plug, and the whole world hasn’t moved to e-commerce...