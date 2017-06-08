Companies / Retail & Consumer

Kellogg’s fights Kokkinakis over ‘Special K’ trademark

08 June 2017 - 10:08 Agency staff
Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in action during his French Open first-round match against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on May 30 2017. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in action during his French Open first-round match against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on May 30 2017. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Sydney — Australian tennis ace Thanasi Kokkinakis faced court action Thursday from cereal giant Kellogg’s, which is not happy at plans to use his nickname "Special K" commercially.

Kokkinakis and doubles partner Nick Kyrgios have been dubbed the Special Ks by the media and the public, and the 21-year-old wants to use the moniker as a branding campaign across clothing and tennis wear.

But the US-based multinational — which has held an Australian trademark for its Special K breakfast cereal for more than 50 years — launched court action to stop him.

A spokeswoman for Kellogg’s told AFP that the Kokkinakis family had tried to register their own trademark, which sparked the retaliatory action, with a procedural hearing on Thursday.

"Kellogg will continue to defend our very strong and iconic Special K brand — which is known and loved by many Australians," the company said.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph said Kokkinakis, who has slipped down the rankings from a career-high 69 due to injury, wanted to create a logo and brand for himself in a similar way that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have created lucrative businesses marketing their own range of products.

It is not the first time an Australian player has become embroiled in a trademark dispute, with Lleyton Hewitt losing a case in 2011 over the use of the term "C’mon", which was a hallmark of his game.

Another Australian had already trademarked the phrase in 2004, the newspaper said.

AFP

Murray and Muguruza breeze through to second round of Australian Open

But seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is a major casualty after losing to Johanna Konta as match-fixing claims continue to shake the ...
Sport
1 year ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lion’s share of Barclays sale goes to five locals
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Four board members quit PetroSA
Companies / Energy
3.
Net1 spends millions on security at pension ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Highveld Steel looks after retrenched employees
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sibanye gets thumbs up from S&P Global Ratings
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.