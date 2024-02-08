Libyan sovereign wealth fund launches hostile takeover of Legacy Hotels
A bitter fallout has erupted between major shareholders of a group that owns The Leonardo and Michelangelo
08 February 2024 - 05:00
A R1.2-trillion Libyan sovereign wealth fund has launched a hostile takeover bid for one of SA’s premier hospitality groups, Legacy Hotels, following a bitter boardroom fallout, putting a multibillion-rand property portfolio at stake with implications for funders.
Legacy Hotels, which has a sprawling property portfolio, was founded by SA’s celebrated hotelier Bart Dorrestein — it’s him and others that the Libyans target to buy out and control the group...
