Premium office buildings in demand as work culture changes
Businesses are going for top-quality offices that have various amenities to lure employees back to the office
29 December 2023 - 06:42
Premium-grade offices in SA are being snapped up as companies upgrade their work premises with little difference in rentals in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic when many firms downsized or cut back on space.
The move to hybrid and remote work has led to a change in the type of office demand. For example, amenities such as cafes, board and meeting rooms as well as “hot desking” are increasingly important for companies seeking to renew the work culture and boost staff morale...
