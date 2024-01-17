Commercial property market may be strengthening
FNB survey finds that brokers see sales stabilising in all three major commercial property markets
17 January 2024 - 05:00
Sales in the commercial property market show signs of strengthening, say property brokers surveyed by FNB in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Commercial brokers are estate agents who buy and sell industrial, office and retail properties. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.