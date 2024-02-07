Real-estate adviser Betapoint sues KPMG over payment
The company claims it was not paid savings it generated for the auditor in rightsizing its Johannesburg, Pretoria and Polokwane offices
07 February 2024 - 05:00
Fresh from settling a multimillion-rand lawsuit launched by the defunct VBS Mutual Bank over shoddy audits, professional services firm KPMG is engaged in a legal battle with a contractor who helped it downsize its office space in 2018, after it lost several big-item clients.
Johannesburg-based Betapoint was appointed by the accounting firm as its strategic real-estate advisory and implementation partner across its then 75,000m2 national commercial office portfolio in 2018...
