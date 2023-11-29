Fairvest sells more than R1bn of assets to focus on retail
Real estate investment trust says load-shedding and dysfunctional municipalities will continue to make for a challenging operational environment
29 November 2023 - 12:45
Fairvest, the owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns, sold more than R1bn worth of non-core assets in its most recent financial year as it transitions to a retail-focused real estate investment trust.
The retail portfolio generated more than two-thirds of group revenue in the year to end-September despite accounting for 49% of GLA, and Fairvest will look to sell more non-core assets in its new financial year, but warned that various operational issues will persist...
