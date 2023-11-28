US personal consumption expenditures price index is due on Thursday, while Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday
Jason Quinn will have to win hearts and minds while avoiding the pitfalls of being an outsider
Parliamentary committee divided on the importance of price as a criterion for evaluating bids for doing work with the government
The MPs including police minister Bheki Cele were found to have flouted parliament's code of ethics
Accident raises questions about the safety of mining in SA, which has been plagued by fatalities and injuries
‘Team transitory’ won and now central bankers should admit they were spectacularly wrong
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services
Freed Palestinians number 150, but about 3,300 have been arrested since October 7
The Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium is a fight for pole position
It’s been 28 years since the brand won on debut with the legendary McLaren F1 GTR
Delta Property Fund has been hit by a double whammy. During its half year, the group had to deal with elevated interest rates and increased vacancy rates.
This weighed on its performance as funds from operations fell 11.1%. Business Day TV spoke to the Delta Property Fund CEO Bongi Masinga for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Delta Property suffers double whammy
Business Day TV talks to CEO of Delta Property Fund Bongi Masinga
