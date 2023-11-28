Companies / Property

WATCH: Delta Property suffers double whammy

Business Day TV talks to CEO of Delta Property Fund Bongi Masinga

28 November 2023 - 20:30
Delta Heights in Pretoria is owned by Delta Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED
Delta Property Fund has been hit by a double whammy. During its half year, the group had to deal with elevated interest rates and increased vacancy rates.

This weighed on its performance as funds from operations fell 11.1%. Business Day TV spoke to the Delta Property Fund CEO Bongi Masinga for more insight.

