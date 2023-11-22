Burstone and Irongate Australia acquire R680m in industrial assets
Joint venture provides 20% of equity with private equity group Phoenix Property Investors investing 80% in deal
22 November 2023 - 18:07
Burstone Group, formerly Investec Property Fund, said on Wednesday that it has teamed up with Australia’s Phoenix Property Investors to buy a portfolio of industrial properties in Sydney for A$57.25m, bulking up its exposure in the Asia-Pacific region.
The deal will see APAC-focused private equity group Phoenix Property Investors own 80%, with the Irongate JV investing 20% equity and providing asset management services. ..
