Judgment deals a blow to Joburg property developers
Court dismisses Sapoa challenge to metro development contribution policy, saying it is not unlawful or unreasonable
24 November 2023 - 05:00
Property developers in Johannesburg are in for a nervy few months after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the development contributions policy announced by the City of Johannesburg in 2021, which the sector opposed, is lawful.
Development contributions are one-off charges levied by municipalities on landowners for approving land development applications to cover capital costs incurred by the municipality when installing or upgrading infrastructure on property...
