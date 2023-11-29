Attacq reports strong demand for its offices
Good infrastructure, amenities and quality offices in secure precincts drive demand for space
29 November 2023 - 05:00
JSE-listed Attacq says its collaboration hubs in Waterfall City and Lynwood Bridge in Pretoria are seeing increased demand from occupiers looking for secure environments with backup power.
Demand comes from blue-chip tenants and smaller users looking for offices in good localities with various amenities in safe precincts...
