How Cape Town’s industrial property market outperforms
The city offers investors robust rental and capital growth, along with rising property valuations
26 November 2023 - 17:42
Limited supply and low vacancies, particularly for warehouses linked to logistics, increased infrastructure investment, strategic location and good governance continue to drive demand, confidence and growth in Cape Town’s industrial property market.
“Cape Town’s well-run port, an international airport and well-maintained road networks all bode well for the logistics sector,” said John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.