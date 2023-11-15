Dipula warns of ‘high volatility’ and little recovery in SA economy
Dipula says it will focus on installing solar power, energy efficient lighting, water saving and refuse recycling
Diversified real-estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula does not expect the SA economy to recover soon as interest rates and inflation remain high, and has decided against providing a guidance of what to expect in its new financial year because of the “high volatility being experienced in the economy at present”.
“Economic forecasts indicate that interest rates will remain high for longer in the coming year, with modest increases relative to the past two years, which will aid with much needed stability in the trading environment,” the company, valued at about R3.4bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-August...
