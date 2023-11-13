Prasa launches R575m social housing project in Cape Town
The Goodwood development is held up as example of cross-sector collaboration and public sector partnerships
13 November 2023 - 20:04
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has started with the development of a R575m Goodwood Station social housing scheme in Cape Town.
Social housing is a government-sponsored programme administered by the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) on behalf of the department of human settlements. It involves the provision of rental accommodation to SA citizens with household income of R1,850 to R22,000 per month. The SHRA says a development must provide the primary target market with rental units for R700 to R1,300 per month and secondary target market units priced at R2,300 to R4,800 per month. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.