Redefining its position to better portfolio, increase assets
12 November 2023 - 06:07
With property stocks recovering after Covid, Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König is optimistic about the company’s prospects, having increased its assets under management to R96.8bn in the year ended August 2023.
“We have chosen to be optimistic. South Africans in general are programmed to think negatively about everything. We are always complaining about something. For us, it is a mindset shift to rather say let us focus on the positives and see the opportunity within each challenge. It is a choice.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.