Equites Property Fund finds favour in debt capital market
The R500m raised in debt auction will pay off debt and reduce debt costs
14 November 2023 - 10:12
In a constrained debt capital market, Equites Property Fund has raised R500m in public auction of a five-year listed senior unsecured floating rate note in SA.
The company attracted R1.23bn bids from 13 investors at an auction conducted by Standard Bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.