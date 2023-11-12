SA’s first proptech fund attracts more than R200m
REdimension Real Estate Technology and Sustainability Fund I lures Burstone, Growthpoint and RMB as anchor investors
12 November 2023 - 15:57
REdimension Real Estate Technology and Sustainability Fund I, the first dedicated property technology (proptech) investment fund in SA, achieved more than R200m total commitments when it first closed in July.
Launched by REdimension Capital, a venture capital company that aims to accelerate innovation in the built environment, the fund is targeting a gross internal rate of return of about 30%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.