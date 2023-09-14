Nedbank warns demand for quality affordable housing exceeds supply
Cash-strapped consumers are shifting to rental stock, says the lender
14 September 2023 - 20:00
Demand exceeds SA’s limited supply of quality affordable housing, and this is made worse by rapid migration to urban areas, warns Nedbank.
However, economic pressures emanating from the availability of land for development, power shortages, high unemployment and the higher cost of building material hamper the speedy delivery of affordable housing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.