Delta banks on asset disposals to reduce debt
About 43 assets valued at R2.2bn are earmarked for sale as part of a turnaround strategy
07 September 2023 - 15:00
Delta Property Fund, a sovereign-underpinned company, says debt reduction through asset disposals as well as portfolio and capital structure optimisation remain a priority.
Following the implementation of the turn-around strategy during the half year ended August 31, Delta had earmarked 26 assets valued at R887.8m for disposal. The number has increased to 43 properties valued at R2.2bn...
