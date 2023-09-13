R3bn Barlow Park development in Sandton a step change in affordable housing
Rentals start from R4,899 a month for modern apartments in the 100,000 square metre project under construction since June 2022
13 September 2023 - 18:37
Barlow Park, a mixed-use development in Sandton, will launch its first two phases consisting of 1,600 affordable rental apartments, a Curro School and convenience retail in February 2024.
The phased development has an estimated value of about R3bn once complete, with phase one and two costing about R1.5bn. Construction of the 100,000m2 (10ha) site commenced in June 2022...
