Growthpoint has recorded tepid annual growth. On Wednesday, SA’s largest listed real estate investment trust reported a 1.3% increase in distributable income and upped its dividend by a similar margin. It also raised concerns about the state of SA’s economy, warning of a slump in distributable income if circumstances remain uncertain. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with group CEO Norbert Sasse.
WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse warns of tough times ahead
Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse after the Reit recorded tepid annual growth
