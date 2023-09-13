Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse warns of tough times ahead

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse after the Reit recorded tepid annual growth

13 September 2023 - 20:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Norbert Sasse, Growthpoint Properties CEO. SUPPLIED
Norbert Sasse, Growthpoint Properties CEO. SUPPLIED

Growthpoint has recorded tepid annual growth. On Wednesday, SA’s largest listed real estate investment trust reported a 1.3% increase in distributable income and upped its dividend by a similar margin. It also raised concerns about the state of SA’s economy, warning of a slump in distributable income if circumstances remain uncertain. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with group CEO Norbert Sasse.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Momentum’s lapse rate rises amid economic hardship
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tongaat business rescue sale to be voted on by ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Copper 360 leaps on upgrade of resources
Companies / Industrials
4.
Old Mutual benefits from buoyant markets and ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Growthpoint aims to boost balance sheet
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.