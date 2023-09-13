Growthpoint aims to boost balance sheet
Group has R6.6bn in unutilised committed facilities for SA, from R10.3bn previously
13 September 2023 - 09:48
UPDATED 13 September 2023 - 19:53
SA’s largest listed real-estate company, Growthpoint Properties, remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity to enable offshore expansion, SA portfolio optimisation and increasing revenue from Growthpoint Investment Partners’ managed assets.
Group SA Reit loan-to-value, a key measure of the financial health of a property company, was up 2.2 percentage points to 40.1%. Funds from operations per share, a measure of the cash generated by a Reit, was down 4.4% to 148.6c...
