Red tape blamed for student landlords owed more than R10m
Three providers of state-funded accommodation for the University of Johannesburg last received rentals in May
13 July 2023 - 18:28
Private providers of state-funded student accommodation at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) are owed more than R10m in rent, and battling to settle the matter because of a bureaucratic snarl-up.
Under the government’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) universities are given money to cover fees for needy students and as much as R45,000 for their accommodation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now