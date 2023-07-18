KZN industrial property prices surge as demand exceeds supply
Land availability and suitable facilities will define market potential and create strong competition
18 July 2023 - 05:00
Demand for strategically located industrial property in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) continues to outstrip supply due to a shortage of suitable facilities, a dearth of flat land and the high price of vacant land.
Certain nodes in Durban, particularly those close to the harbour, are experiencing high demand, which has seen the emergence of “stockpile” containers on vacant land...
