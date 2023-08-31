Q&A: Resilient Reit CEO Des de Beer on his career in banking and real estate sectors
After being at the helm for 21 years at a company he founded, De Beer is retiring, but will stay on as non-executive director
31 August 2023 - 19:48
Des de Beer, 63, will retire as CEO of Resilient Reit, the company he founded and listed in 2002.
De Beer has extensive experience in the banking and property sectors after beginning his career at Barclays property finance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.