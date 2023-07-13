Reit rebound goes into reverse
A handful of local Reits have had a cracker year so far — but they’ve almost all been offshore focused. For South Africa-only players, it’s becoming difficult to make accurate growth forecasts
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Property share prices have come under renewed pressure in recent months as higher interest rates, a fragile economy and load-shedding start to eat into bricks-and-mortar profits again.
The JSE’s South African listed property index (Sapy) is down about 9% year to date, wiping out most of the gains achieved in the fourth quarter. ..
