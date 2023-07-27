Sirius buys UK industrial properties for £9.5m
Acquisitions offer mainly workshop facilities and were funded by the proceeds of two sales in 2022
27 July 2023 - 12:37
Sirius Real Estate, which owns and operates business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has bought two mixed-use properties for £9.5m at a net initial yield of 9.6%.
The two properties measuring more than 71,000 square feet are in Liverpool and Barnsley, in the northwest of the UK, and offer mainly workshop facilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.