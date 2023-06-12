Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Debt capital markets are favouring Sirius Real Estate at the moment as the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK has already completed early refinancing of its next major debt.
So, what are the firm’s plans moving forward? Business Day TV sat down with the company’s CEO, Andrew Coombs, to find out.
WATCH: What Sirius Real Estate has in store for investors
Business Day TV talks to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs
Emira CEO Geoff Jennett says diversification is vital in challenging times
FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine
Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022
