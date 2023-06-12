Companies / Property

WATCH: What Sirius Real Estate has in store for investors

Business Day TV talks to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs

12 June 2023 - 20:29
The Neckartenzlingen business park owned by Sirius Real Estate. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Neckartenzlingen business park owned by Sirius Real Estate. Picture: SUPPLIED

Debt capital markets are favouring Sirius Real Estate at the moment as the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK has already completed early refinancing of its next major debt.

So, what are the firm’s plans moving forward? Business Day TV sat down with the company’s CEO, Andrew Coombs, to find out.

Emira CEO Geoff Jennett says diversification is vital in challenging times

Higher interest rates and increased load-shedding have ramped up the cost of doing business in SA
Companies
5 days ago

FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine

How global warehousing can help slash emissions through solar, and we look at technology trends
Business
3 days ago

Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022

Property valuers perceive green-certified buildings to have lower risks and higher income potential
Companies
1 day ago
