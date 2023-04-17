Companies / Property

Sirius expects to resume its acquisitive growth soon

Real estate company delivers rental growth of more than 5% for nine years running

BL Premium
17 April 2023 - 18:16 Denise Mhlanga

Demand for industrial space, coupled with the asset class’s high returns and low risk, continues to benefit Sirius Real Estate, which recorded a group rent roll increase of more than 8% despite inflation.

Sirius, the leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK, looks at demand and supply dynamics in various areas and how best to cater for needs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.