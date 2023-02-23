Anglo writes down $1.7bn on fertiliser mine, but upbeat about project’s future

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
Anglo American is unfazed by the $1.7bn writedown to the value of its Woodsmith mineral fertiliser mine in the UK, which is running behind schedule and over budget, saying the investment will eventually come good.
The group said the impairment was due to an extended development schedule and budget.
The London Stock Exchange and JSE-listed company acquired Woodsmith, a polyhalite fertiliser mine, from Sirius Minerals in 2020 for $488.35m.
The company said it has spent $1.35bn so far expanding the project, which it now expects to resume production in 2027.
The mining giant which announced its full-year results for 2022 on Thursday said that it has committed $800m in 2023 in capital spend, and about $1bn more a year after that until 2027, on the UK facility.
This will bring its total expected spend on the project to $6.1bn to end-2027.
CEO Duncan Wanblad said that he remained convinced that the project would “generate significant cash flows for many decades to come”.
The company added that “significant changes have been made to the scope, design and approach to execution of the project”.
The company is enhancing the project’s configuration, including the capacity of the shafts and other infrastructure to accommodate higher production volumes and more efficient and scalable mining methods over time.
Because of changes made to the scope, design and approach to execution of the project the design capacity of the mine is expected to increase from about 10-million tonnes a year to 13-million.
Wanblad said between 2027 and 2030, the company would gradually bring production up to about 5-million tonnes per year. After that it will grow output as the market demands in the early 2030s to 13-million tonnes.
There will also be more capital expenditure required after 2027 to get to the 5-million tonnes of production, and again to get from 5-million tonnes to 13-million tonnes. But, he said, scaling up from 5-million tonnes will be much less capital intensive.
It is a product that will have value in a world where farmers must solve similar problems of emissions and decarbonisation as other industries by working out how to stay efficient while running a cleaner, greener business, he said.
The fertiliser is priced competitively against similar conventional products. In the models they are using a price of about $190/tonne, while similar fertilisers are now trading for about $300/tonne, he said.
Anglo American reported a revenue drop of 15% in the period under review. It also reported a 30% fall in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and said this was due to inflationary headwinds and higher energy prices combined with lower production volumes.
“We continued to feel the effects of dislocations in the global economy on our business in 2022 — in energy, and across supply chains and labour markets. Extreme weather has disrupted the lives of so many, with exceptional rainfall also setting back several of our operations, while the energy crisis caused policymakers to react to mitigate sharply higher inflation,” Wanblad said.
Commercial operations at the group’s new Quellaveco copper operation in Peru begun in September increasing and is expected to reach its full nameplate capacity by mid-2023.
“Our new Quellaveco copper operation in Peru increases our global production base by 10% and is the cornerstone of our value-adding growth potential of 25% over the next decade, with further optionality beyond, from copper to crop nutrients,” Wanblad said.
The company declared a final dividend of 74 US cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to $1.92 — this is 35% less than the 2021 dividend.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Anglo writes down $1.7bn on fertiliser mine, but upbeat about project’s future
Group says impairment in the Woodsmith mine in the UK was due to an extended development schedule and budget
