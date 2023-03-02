Companies / Property

Capital & Regional bounces back amid Covid recovery

UK-focused REIT reports improved revenue, rent collections and occupancies despite the current economic downturn

02 March 2023 - 12:47 Nico Gous

Capital & Regional, which owns a portfolio of community shopping centres in the UK, bounced back into the black in 2022 as the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions led to an increase in shoppers and improved rent collection rates.

The real estate investment trust (REIT), which is 61.5% owned by SA-based Growthpoint Properties, reported a profit of £12.1m (R263.36m) for the 12 months to end-December compared with a loss of £26.4m a year ago and declared total dividend of 5.25p per share...

