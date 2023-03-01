Companies / Property

WeWork in franchise partnership with SiSebenza

The partnership will fast track the flexible space expansion in SA and other parts of Africa

01 March 2023 - 15:45 Denise Mhlanga

To meet growing demand for flexible offices, WeWork, the leading global flexible space provider has formed a franchise partnership with SiSebenza, a pan-African real estate investor, to expand its international business.

According to global commercial real-estate services company, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), flexible offices, shared, serviced and co-working spaces will account for 30% of all offices globally by 2030...

