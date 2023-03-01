Capco reports loss after merger partner’s share price drops

Country’s factory sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, offsetting stronger than expected in inflation in Europe
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
Cape Town came first for healthy food purchases, while Joburg was top of the pile for exercise
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
UK landlord Capital & Counties’ (Capco’s) profit swung into a loss in its final results before its merger with property group Shaftesbury next week, because of the steep fall in the share price of Shaftesbury in 2022.
The company, valued at R23.58bn on the JSE, saw its profit of £35.5m (R780.2m) from its 2021 financial year to end-December turn into a loss of £218m in its 2022 annual results despite a higher gross profit and net rental income...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Capco reports loss after merger partner’s share price drops
The share price of Shaftesbury, Capco’s partner in an all-share merger, fell more than 40% in 2022
UK landlord Capital & Counties’ (Capco’s) profit swung into a loss in its final results before its merger with property group Shaftesbury next week, because of the steep fall in the share price of Shaftesbury in 2022.
The company, valued at R23.58bn on the JSE, saw its profit of £35.5m (R780.2m) from its 2021 financial year to end-December turn into a loss of £218m in its 2022 annual results despite a higher gross profit and net rental income...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.