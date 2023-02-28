Companies / Property

Equites targets nearly R4bn in disposals in SA and UK by June 2024

Initiative is aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and unlocking potential

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 12:32 Denise Mhlanga

Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, will sell core and noncore logistics properties in SA valued at R2.8bn to strengthen its balance sheet.

In a pre-close investor presentation on Tuesday, the company said it had launched a disposal programme to be implemented in three phases beginning in March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.