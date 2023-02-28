Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
JSE-listed property investment company Putprop expects a decrease in headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to end-December.
Heps will decline by between 51% and 31% to 21.20c and 29.84c, compared with 43.24c during the same period in 2021, the company said in a trading statement on Tuesday...
Putprop expects a big drop in earnings
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
