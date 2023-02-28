Companies / Property

Putprop expects a big drop in earnings

Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 21:32 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed property investment company Putprop expects a decrease in headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to end-December.

Heps will decline by between 51% and 31% to 21.20c and 29.84c, compared with 43.24c during the same period in 2021, the company said in a trading statement on Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.