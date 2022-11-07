Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Government has no clue how to get us out of this economic crisis, so perhaps it should ask Thabo Mbeki to help develop a social compact
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
EVs’ backup-power potential is a perk that can delight owners and cement their loyalty
His four-shot victory ties the tournament record
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns retail, residential and industrial properties, has appointed Nomzamo Radebe as its new COO.
Radebe will start in February, the company, valued at R5.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday...
Nomzamo Radebe named COO of SA Corporate Real Estate
Radebe will begin in the role in February
