Companies / Property

Nomzamo Radebe named COO of SA Corporate Real Estate

Radebe will begin in the role in February

07 November 2022 - 11:54 Nico Gous
UPDATED 07 November 2022 - 13:54

SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns retail, residential and industrial properties, has appointed Nomzamo Radebe as its new COO.

Radebe will start in February, the company, valued at R5.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday...

