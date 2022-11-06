×

Companies / Property

Fortress’s R4bn Clairwood Logistics Park sets new benchmark

Clairwood Racecourse is now a prestigious logistics and warehousing park in KwaZulu-Natal attracting local and international tenants

06 November 2022 - 16:48 Denise Mhlanga

Fortress Reit is developing its flagship asset, Clairwood Logistics Park, south of Durban, for R4bn, with completion expected towards the end of 2025.

The park is developed on 77ha historic site, and the old home to Clairwood Racecourse opened in 1921. In 1982, the Natal Racecourse Development Fund redeveloped the course, later acquired by Gold Circle in 1999...

