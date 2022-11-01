×

Companies / Property

Capco reports strong leasing activity at Covent Garden

About 35 new lease agreements and renewals have been signed since June 2022 as demand for space continues ahead of the holiday season

01 November 2022 - 16:17 Denise Mhlanga

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says trading activity at Covent Garden — the mixed-use estate it owns in central London — remains resilient with strong leasing demand across all uses.

About 35 new lease agreements and renewals were signed, accounting for £3m of contracted income, 6.2% ahead of the June 30 estimated rental value (ERV)...

