Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV spoke to Co-Founder & CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says trading activity at Covent Garden — the mixed-use estate it owns in central London — remains resilient with strong leasing demand across all uses.
About 35 new lease agreements and renewals were signed, accounting for £3m of contracted income, 6.2% ahead of the June 30 estimated rental value (ERV)...
Capco reports strong leasing activity at Covent Garden
About 35 new lease agreements and renewals have been signed since June 2022 as demand for space continues ahead of the holiday season
