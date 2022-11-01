Reduction in portfolio vacancies leads to income growth for Octodec

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
It remains to be seen whether SA is headed for a technical recession, but we are living through a bear market
The sale of the home-loans book is one of many measures the utility is taking to stabilise its finances
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Over a dozen funds — including Mubadala Investment Company — filed claims against the mining giant, which said that it had changed since the wrongdoing
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Barrage of strikes on several southern Ukrainian cities
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Octodec Investments, the largest single owner of properties in the Johannesburg and Tshwane CBDs, recorded strong growth in rental income, and cash generated from operating activities as industrial and residential property vacancies reduced materially in its 2022 financial year.
Demand for residential properties in Johannesburg and Tshwane remains strong with several lease renewals concluded at increased rentals...
