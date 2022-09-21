Fortress to develop R240m distribution centre for Crusader Logistics

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Thursday, September 22 2022
FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
POWs sent to Saudi Arabia as part of a Russia-Ukraine exchange mediated by the crown prince
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
Most people are visiting virtual worlds through plain old screens. Mark Zuckerberg needs to plan accordingly
Fortress Reit has entered a joint venture with Crusader Logistics to develop a R240m distribution centre for the logistics company at the Eastport Logistics Park in Gauteng.
The 50% partnership allows Crusader Logistics 24 months in which to meet its financial responsibilities...
