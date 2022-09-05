×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Inospace snaps up industrial property in Edenvale for R33m

BL Premium
05 September 2022 - 19:04 Denise Mhlanga

Inospace, SA’s largest owner of serviced logistics parks, has bought an empty industrial building in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, for R33.5m from listed real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund.

The company sees growth opportunities in Cape Town and Johannesburg where it has been buying and converting older industrial buildings into secure serviced logistics parks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.