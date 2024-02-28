Harmony Gold to pay record interim dividend after earnings jump
Profit for the six months to end-December boosted by stronger gold price and increased production
28 February 2024 - 16:01
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, will pay a record interim dividend after benefiting from a stronger gold price and an increase in output.
In its result for the six months to end-December that were published on Wednesday the miner reported a 14% increase in total gold production, mainly as a result of higher recovered grades at its SA mining operations, Mponeng and Moab Khotsong; at Hidden Valley in Papua New Guinea; and at its Mine Waste Solutions tailings treatment facility near Klerksdorp in the North West...
