Inside Sibanye’s war with illegal miners
More than 450 incidents were recorded in 2023, with 1,239 arrests made at the group’s gold operations
29 April 2024 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater has laid bare its efforts to tackle illegal miners who have infiltrated its operations, some of whom are complicit with employees and particularly contractors, to fleece the group of millions of rand in precious metals.
The group said in its 2023 annual report released on Friday its SA gold operations were a target for organised crime syndicates dealing in precious metals with illegal underground mining being the company’s biggest security threat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.