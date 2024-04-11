Primrose residents shelter in houses as illegal miners run riot

Waste reclaimers at the Simmer and Jack landfill site in Primrose, south of Germiston. On Tuesday zama zamas near the site were embroiled in a gun battle with police. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/FILE
“We are still living on the edge.”
Primrose Ratepayers Association (PRA) vice-chair David Barr says residents live in fear because of illegal mining activities and regular shootings.
“In the evenings no-one goes out. We have to stay indoors because there are shootings between the houses and streets.”
On Tuesday, zama zamas near the Simmer and Jack landfill site in Primrose south of Germiston in Johannesburg were embroiled in a gun battle with police.
The shooting allegedly spread close to Primrose High School during an operation by the Ekurhuleni metro police rapid tactical response unit and the SA Police Service (SAPS).
Barr said children at the school had to be kept in the hall as the zama zamas allegedly ran to the school trying to hide from police.
“There were children, and they were all walked into the hall to keep safe. Only once the police said they have apprehended the suspects were the children allowed to come out,” he said.
According to metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, seven suspects were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcers visited a scrapyard on the corner of Main Reef and Johann Rissik roads.
“Upon their arrival, the suspects noticed the officers and opened fire at them. During the shoot-out, the officers shot six suspects, disarming them, and arrested one other male suspect who attempted to flee,” she said.
The suspects were taken to hospital.
Among the weapons recovered were a brown double-barrel shotgun, a black 12-gauge shotgun, a silver 9mm Luger and a silver special .38 revolver, all with intact serial numbers, she said. A black Taurus 9mm handgun with defaced serial number and ammunition were also seized.
The arrested suspects face charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and attempted murder. They are expected to appear soon in the Germiston magistrate’s court.
Barr said over the past few years gun violence in the neighbourhood had escalated. Emails had been sent to the Primrose police, businesses and NGOs asking for co-operation.
“Our community is eager to collaborate with the police to create a safer environment for all. We appreciate your dedication and commitment to public service. However, PRA doesn’t see the effective communication coming from our police station,” he said.
Last year residents demanded that police intensify their involvement as the sound of gunfire had become the new normal, with numerous reports every day and increasing violence.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Gen Mavela Masondo is yet to respond to the email sent to the station commander by the PRA.
Primrose residents shelter in houses as illegal miners run riot
Residents have been struggling to get help from police as zama zama gun battles spill over
