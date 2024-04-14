Push to formalise artisanal mining
Government set to legalise ‘zama zamas’ and bring them into the economy
14 April 2024 - 05:52
The department of mineral resources & energy is looking into revamping its licensing regime to make it easy for artisanal mining to operate legally in the industry. It hopes the legalisation will discourage dangerous illegal mining, which costs the economy up to R70bn a year.
Since introducing the artisanal and small-scale mining policy framework two years ago, artisanal mining has remained informal, and its contribution to job creation and GDP is yet to be counted. ..
