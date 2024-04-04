Goldway Capital’s offer for MC Mining extended to April 19
Goldway has offered to buy out the remaining MC Mining shareholders for A$0.16 a share in cash
04 April 2024 - 09:09
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted relief to Goldway Capital Investment to extend the period for its offer for South African junior coal miner MC Mining to remain open.
The offer, which was due to close on Friday April 5, has been extended to April 19, Goldway said in a statement on Thursday...
