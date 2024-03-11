SA gold miner Aurous Resources to go public in R6.75bn deal
The transaction with US-based Rigel will lead to a Nasdaq listing, CEO Richard Floyd says
11 March 2024 - 19:18
Aurous Resources, which owns and operates the Blyvoor gold mine and Gauta tailings plant in Gauteng, announced on Monday that it planned to go public in a deal with US-based Rigel Resources Acquisition.
The $362m (R6.75bn) transaction would cause it to be listed on the Nasdaq, with a possible dual listing on the JSE in the medium term, subject to interest, Aurous CEO Richard Floyd told Business Day...
