A slight decrease in output and higher costs have weighed on Gold Fields’ results, but the miner is hopeful that the kick-off of production at its Salares Norte mine in Chile in April will change the producer’s fortunes. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mike Fraser for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Gold Fields bets on Chile mine to grow output
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Mike Fraser
Companies in this Story
